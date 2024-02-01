United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 2,412 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 1,838,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

