United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.72. 308,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,736. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

