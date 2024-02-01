United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $20.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $773.77. 39,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,797. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.23.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

