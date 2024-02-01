United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.07% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SMDV stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $61.67. 138,032 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.