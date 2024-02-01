United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 236.9% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 332,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

