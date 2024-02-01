United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.90. The company had a trading volume of 261,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,739. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

