United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,259 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,839. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

