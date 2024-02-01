United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,029.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $972.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $950.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $776.43 and a 1-year high of $1,047.57.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.