United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,274 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

