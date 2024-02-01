United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.32. 597,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $505.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.56. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

