United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.70. The company had a trading volume of 299,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,432. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $185.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

