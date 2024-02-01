Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $222.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $266.26.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 152.88%.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
