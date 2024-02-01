Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Datadog by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,921,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Datadog by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $124.44 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $136.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.