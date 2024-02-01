Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 243,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 8,375.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 849,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after acquiring an additional 839,621 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.