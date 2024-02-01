Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $590,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $195.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

