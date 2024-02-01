Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VIG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.93. 241,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,582. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $174.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.