Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

