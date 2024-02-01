Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $499.11. The stock had a trading volume of 108,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

