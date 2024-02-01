Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $268.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.31 and a 1 year high of $273.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.50.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

