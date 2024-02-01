Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGSH opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.