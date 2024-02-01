Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 20,236 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

