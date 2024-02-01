Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after buying an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after buying an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $244.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.34. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

