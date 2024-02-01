Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 94,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7,591.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,851,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $419.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.12 and a 200 day moving average of $381.87. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

