Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
