Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

