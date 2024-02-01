Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $3.17 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

