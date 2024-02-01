Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after buying an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,761,000 after buying an additional 191,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

