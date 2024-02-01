Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 32,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,097,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,820,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

