Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases New Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,468 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $9,418,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 341.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 627,116 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $5,713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 112.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 448,630 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.09). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $372.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.81 million. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

