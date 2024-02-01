Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average is $182.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

