VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.96.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.