VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.