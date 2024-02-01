Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.39. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after purchasing an additional 960,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.