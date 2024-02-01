Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $253.28 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.76 and a 200 day moving average of $293.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.04, for a total value of $119,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,402. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.