Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 762 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.46. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

