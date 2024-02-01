Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $273.26 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

