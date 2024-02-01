Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $275.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.56. The company has a market cap of $504.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

