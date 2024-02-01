Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading 66.7% Higher

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 66.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,826,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 389,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Visionstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.