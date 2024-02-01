Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $44.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
