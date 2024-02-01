Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $44.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

