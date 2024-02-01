Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
