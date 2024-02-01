Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 224,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 190,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voyageur Pharmaceuticals
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.