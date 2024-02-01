Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 224,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 190,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

