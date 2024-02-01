W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $895.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $573.71 and a 52-week high of $922.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $831.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

