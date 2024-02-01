Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 420 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.85.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $378.06 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.44 and a 200-day moving average of $475.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

