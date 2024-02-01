Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target to $3.75

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $280.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.83%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.