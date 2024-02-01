Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $320.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $357.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.17.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $253.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.