Wells Fargo & Company Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $107.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.18.

ALV opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $111.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 454,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

