Wells Fargo & Company Raises OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $41.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OFG

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.14.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 703,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 372,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 306,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,691,000 after acquiring an additional 279,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.