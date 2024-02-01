Wells Fargo & Company Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $42.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of VRNS opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

