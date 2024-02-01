Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 546404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.23 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.86.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

