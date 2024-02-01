Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

