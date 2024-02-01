WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WYY opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
